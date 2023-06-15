Litecoin Cash Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $1,260.20 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,193,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,122,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00298147 USD and is up 16.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,803.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
