Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $875.68 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,221,919 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,193,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00263438 USD and is down -9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,295.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

