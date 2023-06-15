Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $875.68 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,221,919 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,193,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00263438 USD and is down -9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,295.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
