Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,097,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.7 %

NOC stock opened at $447.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.