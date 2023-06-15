Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 86,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $323.07 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $327.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

