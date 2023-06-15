Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.67 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.0% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 303,941 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock opened at $452.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.