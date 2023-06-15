Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

