Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $440.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.04 and its 200 day moving average is $334.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $168.53 and a one year high of $447.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

