Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 642 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in AutoZone by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,399.62 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,959.58 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,571.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,490.59.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,697.05.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

