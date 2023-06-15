Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 34,518 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Copart makes up approximately 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.