Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

