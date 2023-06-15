LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Director Bertrand Velge Purchases 24,500 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Velge bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $53,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Bertrand Velge acquired 44,365 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $117,123.60.

On Monday, June 5th, Bertrand Velge bought 10,383 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $22,531.11.

LifeMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFMDP opened at $16.20 on Thursday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

LifeMD Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

