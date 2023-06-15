Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Leonardo Price Performance

FINMY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

