Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71.

Lennar Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.