Laura Brege Sells 4,500 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) Director Laura Brege sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $111,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,544. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after acquiring an additional 231,841 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after acquiring an additional 197,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

