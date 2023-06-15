LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

