LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $136.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

