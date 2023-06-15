LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
