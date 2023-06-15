LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.