LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $180.64 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

