LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Exelon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

