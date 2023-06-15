LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,222 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $278.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.54.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

