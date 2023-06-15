LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, American Trust grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

