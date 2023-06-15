Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 236 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 1.6% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.95. 37,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,672. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.02. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $260.46 and a 1-year high of $348.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

