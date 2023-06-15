Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $412,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. 26,870,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,893,621. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

