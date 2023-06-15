Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,702,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

