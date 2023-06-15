Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Insider Activity

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $630.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

