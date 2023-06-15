KT Co. (NYSE:KT) is DGS Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. KT comprises about 1.0% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KT in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KT in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in KT by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KT by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP raised its position in KT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 381,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

KT Price Performance

Shares of KT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 186,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

