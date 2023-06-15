Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,429 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 108,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.08. 1,225,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,050. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

