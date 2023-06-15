Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock remained flat at $17.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,473,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,532. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13.
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
