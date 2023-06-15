Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $884,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,704,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 64,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.44. 596,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,917. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

