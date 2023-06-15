Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $845,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

DIA stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

