Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

SO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,194. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.