Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period.

Shares of LGOV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.31. 5,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,099. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

