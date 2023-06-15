Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,234,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

KIE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.01. 284,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $426.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

