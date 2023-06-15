Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,555 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,465. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

