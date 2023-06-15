Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

Shares of KOSS opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Get Koss alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koss by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.