Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.99 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00098018 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00045247 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00024512 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

