Kokoswap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $83.45 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $83.45 million and approximately $24,817.92 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

