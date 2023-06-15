Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Up 0.3%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.43 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 75.20 ($0.94). 91,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 277,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.94).

Knights Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3,760.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

