Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Klabin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLBAY remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Thursday. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.21%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

