Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

KIRK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.48 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

