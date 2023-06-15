Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 184.1% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kidpik Stock Performance

Kidpik stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,279. Kidpik has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 80.68% and a negative net margin of 47.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Kidpik from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kidpik stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

