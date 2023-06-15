Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Kailash Narayanan Sells 500 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.07. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.