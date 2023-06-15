KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by 888

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by 888 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

KEY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 7,847,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,926,811. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

