KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bumble in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMBL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

