Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.30

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.61. Keppel shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 534 shares trading hands.

Keppel Stock Up 8.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 40.43%. This is a boost from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.