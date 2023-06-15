Kava Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $439.23 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $439.23 million and $20.12 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 571,626,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,618,763 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

