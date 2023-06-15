Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.57). Approximately 243,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,202,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.54).

Kape Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

