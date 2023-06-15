Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) versus HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Financial Analysis

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -66.72% -161.43% -32.20% HEXO -217.60% -64.50% -29.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jushi and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33 HEXO 1 5 0 0 1.83

Valuation and Earnings

Jushi currently has a consensus price target of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 521.95%. Given Jushi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than HEXO.

This table compares Jushi and HEXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.28 -$202.32 million N/A N/A HEXO $148.09 million 0.23 -$845.90 million ($7.05) -0.11

Jushi has higher revenue and earnings than HEXO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of HEXO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jushi beats HEXO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

