JUNO Price Reaches $0.28 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. JUNO has a market cap of $21.64 million and $155,377.31 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUNO has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges.

JUNO

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 77,129,962 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

