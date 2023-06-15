JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $103.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $94.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

